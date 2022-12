Not Available

The new hilarious panel show brought to you by The Chaser's Julian Morrow, Craig Reucassel and Andrew Hansen, plus British comedy guru Graeme Garden. Panel members will try to trick each other into believing lies while smuggling unbelievable but true facts past each other. Originally devised for BBC Radio 4 by Graeme Garden after featuring as a mini-game in the legendary radio panel show I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue.