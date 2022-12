Not Available

The Underdogs is an episodic journey into the lives of brothers Adam and Noah Levy, owners of LIC Motorsports. Watch as they prepare their race-bred Subaru STi for battle in the Redline Time Attack race series. In each episode, they will stand face to face with teams many times their size and funding. Will they fall behind the competition, or can they accomplish the unthinkable? The odds are against them. They are the underdogs.