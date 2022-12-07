Not Available

Damon Wayans is at it again! Damon Wayans, a comic actor and producer/writer, brings his humor to Damon Wayans' The Underground. It is a reminscent of the hit comedy sketch show of the 90's,In Living Color. The show features recurring characters from In Living Color, parodies of the pop culture, and the up bringing of new sketch performers. Also music and dance is used to adjoin the moments of laughter. Behind-the-scenes clips are used to give the audience humor showing how the show was put together and how the sketches were created.