The Undriveables

For some, driving remains an impossible dream. Try as they might, they just cannot pass their test. Every year, 17,000 people sit their test for the seventh time … and there are learners out there who have failed more than twenty times! Now, in an entertaining and feelgood new format for ITV, these poor Undriveables are thrown a lifeline: they will be paired with some of Britain’s top driving instructors, who each want to prove that they can succeed where other instructors have failed.