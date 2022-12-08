The Unexplained: Beyond The Grave

Not Available

Since the Age of Enlightenment, the gap between the known and the unknown has shrunk considerably. We have mapped every corner of our planet and explored our universe, but despite this countless phenomena still remain unexplained. The Unexplained is a breathtaking new series from THE HISTORY CHANNEL that probes the mysteries of the world. From the shocking voodoo rituals of the Caribbean to the secret alien research centre at Area 51, from the shadowy doings of the Skull & Bones to terrifying vampire myths, The Unexplained will separate fact from fiction. Prepare yourself for a chilling journey into The Unexplained.