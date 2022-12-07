Not Available

"The Unforgettable..." profiles classic entertainers, featuring classic clips and interviews with friends, family and colleagues of each of the episodes subject. After an initial run between 2000 and 2002 featuring acts such as Tommy Cooper, Diana Dors and Eric Morecambe, no new episodes were made with frequent repeats on Sunday afternoons and in late night slots. The series eventually made a return in 2010 beginning with two new editions looking at Bob Monkhouse and Jeremy Beadle and has been a ratings success for its channel ITV1.