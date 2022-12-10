The Unholy Alliance

Not Available

Surfer Ko Tsz Kit, who runs a B&B in Taiwan, is ambushed by assassins. Though he is saved by the agile backpacker Yuen Ching Yan, his adoptive mother dies at the scene. To probe into the matter, Tsz Kit returns to Hong Kong alone. With his best friend Tai Wah Koon pulling a few strings for him, Tsz Kit uncovers that his adoptive mother’s death is connected to Ling Hung, an Iron Lady running multiple syndicates, who is so powerful that her decision will lead to a profound impact on the economy and livelihoods of the communities. Her adopted son Kent Ling and his girlfriend Kate Wei are her think-tanks; whereas Ching Yan is her bodyguard. However, Tsz Kit's appearance turns their relationship upside down. Meanwhile, Ling Hung's affiliates are waiting for an opportunity to wreak havoc, putting her life in imminent danger. Though Ching Yan and Tsz Kit join forces to strike back, they trigger a new wave of bloodshed that is about to engulf the whole society.