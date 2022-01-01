Not Available

The Unique Dave Allen is a comedy series starring Dave Allen, a renowned Irish comedian. This series consists of six 30-minute episodes that originally aired on BBC from December 31, 1997 to February 1, 1998. The episodes primarily contain sketches from Allen's earlier series, and Allen also reminisces about his career with the BBC, which spans 20 years. Allen is in semi-retirement at the time of this series, and his material contains an awareness of aging not present in his earlier material. He also reflects on teenagers' antics and his sagging skin. The material in each episode of this series follows a theme including Christmas, death, the Pope, horror, sex and cinema. Some of the material in this series dates from the 1960s and 1970s, when Allen's popularity is at its peak. Allen's satirization of the Catholic Church is considered highly controversial at the time, especially in Ireland. This series is produced by Sue Andrew and Dave Morley.