The Upchat Collection

Not Available

Sit-com favourites John Alderton and Robin Nedwell share the role of a homeless writer with a highly appropriate pen-name. Along with his many pseudonyms, the roguishly charming Mike Upchat has a rare ability to pass himself off as the character which best fits any given situation. And since Mike lives out of a left-luggage locker in Marylebone Station, that situation will often require his equally amazing ability to chat his way in and out of any beautiful girl s life usually via the bedroom. But if Mike Upchat isn t the first Mike Upchat, then he probably isn t the only Mike Upchat... A playful, inventive sitcom penned by Billy Liar creator Keith Waterhouse, The Upchat Line appeared in 1977, with its equally successful sequel airing the following year; in a twist ingeniously encompassing Alderton s departure, Robin Nedwell plays the man who inherits the Upchat persona when Mike raffles the key to his left-luggage locker. Both series are included on this set.