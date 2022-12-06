The Upper Hand

Not Available

Charlie Burrows (Joe McGann) is an ex-professional footballer who has had to give the game up due to injury. His young wife died suddenly and he was left to raise their daughter, Joanna (Kellie Bright), on his own. When Joanna gets into yet another fight, he realizes that he needs to obtain a better way of life for her and takes a job as a housekeeper to a rich and divorced career woman, Caroline Wheatley (Diana Weston) . This gives Jo the opportunity to go to a better school and have a female role model in her life. Caroline is uptight and very repressed. She lives in a wonderful house in Henley with her son, Tom (William Puttock) and her mother, Laura (Honor Blackman) and doesn't want a 'hunk' of a male to be housekeeper even though her mother has already employed him. Of course as the show progresses we see that