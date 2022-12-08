Not Available

MTV is heading deep into the South Wales Valleys to find a group of young people from areas such as Tonyrefail and Tonypandy to feature in its next non-scripted show. Plucked from the tranquillity of Valley life, the cast will be given the opportunity to leave their hamlet towns and change their lives in the city of Cardiff. Over a 6 week period, audiences will watch as the youngsters balance new job opportunities in a brand new city. However, despite their new lifestyles, ‘home’ is never far away as the cast will return to The Valleys throughout the series to visit their families and home towns – a stark contrast between the lives they’ve left behind and the new lives they are beginning.