The Vampire Diaries

As the school year begins, Elena Gilbert is immediately drawn to a handsome and mysterious new student, Stefan Salvatore. Elena has no way of knowing that Stefan is a vampire struggling to live peacefully among humans, while his brother Damon is the embodiment of vampire violence and brutality.
|Paul Wesley
|Stefan Salvatore
|Ian Somerhalder
|Damon Salvatore
|Kat Graham
|Bonnie Bennett
|Candice King
|Caroline Forbes
|Michael Malarkey
|Enzo St. John
|Zach Roerig
|Matt Donovan
View Full Cast >
70 More Images