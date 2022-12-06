Not Available

The Vampire Diaries

  • Drama
  • Fantasy
  • Horror

Studio

Warner Bros. Television

As the school year begins, Elena Gilbert is immediately drawn to a handsome and mysterious new student, Stefan Salvatore. Elena has no way of knowing that Stefan is a vampire struggling to live peacefully among humans, while his brother Damon is the embodiment of vampire violence and brutality.

Cast

Paul WesleyStefan Salvatore
Ian SomerhalderDamon Salvatore
Kat GrahamBonnie Bennett
Candice KingCaroline Forbes
Michael MalarkeyEnzo St. John
Zach RoerigMatt Donovan

