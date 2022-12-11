The Vanishing Women

Not Available

On the surface, Chillicothe, Ohio is the epitome of quintessential Middle America. But this home in the heartland was catapulted into the national spotlight recently for a much darker claim to fame: a string of six young women have gone missing or been found dead in the past year and a half. The women, all in their 20s and 30s, are believed to have known each other and all have ties to the dark underbelly of this small town, leading the local community to fear a serial killer on the loose. With unprecedented access, Investigation Discovery (ID) has teamed with law enforcement, loved ones of the victims, and the community to document the investigation as it unfolds in an effort to bring further attention and help in solving these open cases.