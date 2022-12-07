The Vice Guide to North Korea

Not Available

Getting into North Korea was one of the hardest and weirdest processes VICE has ever dealt with. After we went back and forth with their representatives for months, they finally said they were going to allow 16 journalists into the country to cover the Arirang Mass Games in Pyongyang. Then, ten days before we were supposed to go, they said, “No, nobody can come.” Then they said, “OK, OK, you can come. But only as tourists.” We had no idea what that was supposed to mean. They already knew we were journalists, and over there, if you get caught being a journalist when you’re supposed to be a tourist, you go to jail. We don’t like jail. And we’re willing to bet we’d hate jail in North Korea. But we went for it.