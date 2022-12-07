The Victorian Flower Garden

Not Available

Horticulture lecturer Peter Thoday and Harry Dodson present this series demonstrating how simple and exotic flowers were cultivated in the Victorian era. Re-enactments are used to explain how the head gardener would supply the lady of the house with the blooms she required, in addition to decorating the dining and mansion rooms and sometimes conservatories with suitable flowers. Harry also recreates the displays which would have been used for decorating Victorian weddings, musicals and funerals.