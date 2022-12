Not Available

This year's fashion show will be back in New York City with world-famous Victoria's Secret Angels Miranda Kerr, Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima, Doutzen Kroes, Candice Swanepoel, Erin Heatherton, Lily Aldridge, Lindsay Ellingson, and many more. The lingerie runway show will also include musical performances, pink carpet interviews, model profiles and a behind-the-scenes look at the making the fashion show.