With so many Americans aspiring to care for the environment and create their own outdoor living spaces, The Victory Garden's unique fusion of garden design, earth-to-table cooking, and eco-conscious how-to tips is of greater interest today than ever before in its more than 30-year history. The newest season of The Victory Garden takes viewers on a coast-to-coast journey—from a Napa Valley garden of fruits, vegetables, and herbs modeled after the 16th-century Jardins du Villandry in France, to a Massachusetts farm that provides pristine produce to some of the finest restaurants in Boston. Source: PBS.org