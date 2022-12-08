Not Available

The Victory Garden

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    With so many Americans aspiring to care for the environment and create their own outdoor living spaces, The Victory Garden's unique fusion of garden design, earth-to-table cooking, and eco-conscious how-to tips is of greater interest today than ever before in its more than 30-year history. The newest season of The Victory Garden takes viewers on a coast-to-coast journey—from a Napa Valley garden of fruits, vegetables, and herbs modeled after the 16th-century Jardins du Villandry in France, to a Massachusetts farm that provides pristine produce to some of the finest restaurants in Boston. Source: PBS.org

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images