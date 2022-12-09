The Vietnam War - Before, During, After

Not Available

This new series tells the compelling story of the Vietnam War, from the country’s dynastic history, the impact of Christian missionaries & French colonialism, Japan’s invasion during WWII and the rise of Ho Chi Minh. How the USA’s fear of communism started a relentless sequence of events that caused American troops to go in under President Kennedy in 1961, escalating under Lyndon B. Johnson in 1965 when the nation found itself entwined in a war fought nightly on TV engendering a huge anti-war movement. By 1973 Nixon had resigned and America was forced to withdraw from Saigon on April 30th 1975.