The Viking Sagas

Hundreds of years ago in faraway Iceland, the Vikings began to write down dozens of stories – called sagas. These sagas are great works of art; sweeping narratives based on real people and real events. But, as Oxford University's Janina Ramirez discovers, these sagas are not just great works of art. They're also priceless historical documents which bring to life the Viking world. Dr Ramirez travels across glaciers and through the lava fields of Iceland to the far north-west of the country to find out about one of the most compelling of these stories – the Laxdaela Saga.