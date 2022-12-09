The Virtuous Queen of Han

Not Available

As a lowly servant's daughter, Wei Zifu (Wang Luo Dan) does not have many means, yet she is undeniably beautiful and virtuous. When she is later recruited to entertain Princess Pingyang (Niki Chow), she immediately captivates the attention of the court, including Emperor Wu Liu Che (Raymond Lam). Zifu's life soon changes in an unexpected way when she becomes Liu Che's beloved empress, but can Zifu's innocence and purity survive in a high society filled with disingenuous courtiers and intentions?