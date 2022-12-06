Not Available

"The Voice" invites the strongest vocalists from across the United states to compete in a blockbusters vocal competition, the winner will be "the Voice". Celebrity musicians and producers like Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Christina Aguilera, Ceelo, Usher, Pharrell Williams and Gwen Stefani have acted as coaches while Carson Daly hosts the show. The show's innovative format features four stages of competition: the blind auditions, the battle rounds, the knockouts and, finally, the live performance shows.