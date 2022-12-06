Not Available

The Voice

    Warner Horizon Television

    "The Voice" invites the strongest vocalists from across the United states to compete in a blockbusters vocal competition, the winner will be "the Voice". Celebrity musicians and producers like Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Christina Aguilera, Ceelo, Usher, Pharrell Williams and Gwen Stefani have acted as coaches while Carson Daly hosts the show. The show's innovative format features four stages of competition: the blind auditions, the battle rounds, the knockouts and, finally, the live performance shows.

    Cast

    		Carson DalyHimself - Host
    		Adam LevineHimself - Judge
    		Blake SheltonHimself - Judge

