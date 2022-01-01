The Voice - Arab World

Not Available

The Voice: Ahla Sawt (The Voice أحلى صوت) is an Arabic television show based on the popular Dutch show The Voice of Holland created by John de Mol and produced by Talpa Media Group. The first season of Arab World's version of The Voice debuted on September 14, 2012 and was broadcast worldwide from Beirut, Lebanon studios of MBC 1, a Pan Arab television station.[1] This season's main host is Egyptian actor Mohammad Kareem [2] and Arwa Gouda. Nadine Njeim will host from backstage. The format of the The Voice: Ahla Sawt will have three stages, which are the blind auditions, the battle rounds, and the live performances. In the blind auditions, each contestant will be allowed to sing for 90 seconds with each of the coaches having their backs to the singer. When a coach wants a singer on their team, the coach presses a red button that results in the chair being turned around to reveal who the singer is to that coach and the singer joining their team. If two or more coaches turn around for that singer, the singer gets to decide which team they want to join. Each coach will have select 12 singers to form their team from a group of 100 contestants.[3] Once the blind auditions finish, the battle rounds will begin where the coaches will pair two singers on each team to compete against each other singing the same song on stage. The coaches will then have to decide which contestant will stay and which will be eliminated. After a series of eliminations, live performances will occur where the public can decide which singer will represent the Arab World as "The Voice." The winner of season 1 "The Voice Ahla Sawt" was Murad Bouriki from Team Assi who received the highest number of votes beating out Yousra Mahnouch, Farid Ghannam, and Qusai Hatem. Due to the high ratings and the big popularity the series got in the Arab World, MBC renewed the show for a second season to be aired in 2013. All 4 coaches of season 1 will be back for season 2.