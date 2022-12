Not Available

The Voice is an Indian singing reality talent show,[1] based on the original Dutch version of the program created by John de Mol and is part of a wider international franchise.[2] The show, hosted by Karan Tacker, airs on &TV and is produced by Endemol India. The show's coaches include leading Bollywood singers Himesh Reshammiya, Mika Singh, Shaan and Sunidhi Chauhan.