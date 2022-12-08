The Voice (UA)

Not Available

"The Voice" - vocal TV-Show filmed and shown in the TV channel "1 +1". Ukrainian adaptation of the original format «The Voice of Holland», which first appeared in a Dutch TV broadcast on RTL in 2010. The winner of the show in the Netherlands a 27-year-old owner of a tattoo parlor Ben Sanders. The first version of «The Voice of» has become a sensation, has broken all possible records of spectator popularity. Ukraine and the United States - two countries that immediately followed the Dutch began work on an adaptation of the format. On the 8th of January in Ukraine on channel 1 +1 kicks off the second season of this vocal show