Not Available

The Voice van Vlaanderen is a Belgian reality singing competition for the Flemish part of Belgium, and which is part of the franchise that started in the Netherlands as The Voice of Holland. It kicked-off on November 25, 2011 on VTM, shortly before the francophone Belgian variant The Voice Belgique went on air. A second season of The Voice van Vlaanderen for the 2012-13 season has started. One of the important premises of the show is the quality of the singing talent. Four coaches, themselves popular performing artists, train the talents in their group and occasionally perform with them. Talents are selected in blind auditions, where the coaches cannot see, but only hear the auditioner.