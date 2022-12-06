Not Available

The Walking Dead

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

AMC Studios

The world we knew is gone. An epidemic of apocalyptic proportions has swept the globe causing the dead to rise and feed on the living. In a matter of months society has crumbled. In a world ruled by the dead, we are forced to finally start living. Based on a comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, this AMC project focuses on the world after a zombie apocalypse. The series follows a police officer, Rick Grimes, who wakes up from a coma to find the world ravaged with zombies. Looking for his family, he and a group of survivors attempt to battle against the zombies in order to stay alive.

Cast

Norman ReedusDaryl Dixon
Melissa McBrideCarol Peletier
Danai GuriraMichonne
Josh McDermittEugene Porter
Christian SerratosRosita Espinosa
Ross MarquandAaron

