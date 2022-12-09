The Wanted (2015)

Not Available

New 10-part series following elite units of uniformed and plain clothed police officers in two of Britain’s busiest forces. Undercover surveillance operations, dawn raids and high-speed pursuits are all in a day’s work for these officers as they execute arrest warrants in Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire. But for this series, they’re wearing special filming equipment which brings viewers closer to the action than ever before. Each pulsating episode features the work of a number of specialist teams, including the Serious Organised Crime Group, which aims to take the most dangerous villains off the streets of Manchester. It also focuses on officers in Leeds who track down home-grown offenders, as well as foreign criminals on the run from police in their own countries.