The Wanted Life

Not Available

E! is taking viewers inside the world of one of the music industry’s most talked about pop bands, The Wanted. This new series reveals the daily and very chaotic lives of the five UK musicians – Max, Siva, Jay, Tom and Nathan – that make up this edgy and talented powerhouse as they descend on Los Angeles for the first time to work hard and play even harder. These best friends will do their very best to navigate the social and music scenes of Southern California without losing sight of their one and only goal: Continue their massive success in America.