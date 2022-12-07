The War is the story of the Second World War through the personal accounts of a handful of men and women from four American towns. The war touched the lives of every family on every street in every town in America and demonstrated that in extraordinary times, there are no ordinary lives. A seven-part series by Ken Burns which includes interviews and archive footage.
|Keith David
|Narrator
|Tom Hanks
|Al McIntosh (Voice)
|Josh Lucas
|Narrator
|Bobby Cannavale
|Babe Ciarlo (Voice)
|Samuel L. Jackson
|Narrator
|Eli Wallach
|Narrator
View Full Cast >