The War of 1812 is the Forgotten War, the last time the USA and Britain fought against one another, but it created some of the most iconic images in the American Story; there's the defence of Fort McHenry and the writing of The Star-Spangled Banner; a dying captain coining the motto of the US Navy "Don't give up the ship!"; and the burning of the White House and Capitol Building by the British. For Canadians, the war signals the birth of the Canadian national spirit as Britain's North American colonies beat off repeated invasion attempts by the USA, and nowhere was the struggle for that spirit more fraught than in Upper Canada, what is now Ontario. During the Bicentenary year of The War of 1812, Gareth Davis examines how visitors can rediscover the past as well as enjoy some of the signature tourism experiences of both the Capital Region and Ontario. The War of 1812 Trail brings to life the past and present of one of the most important episodes in both American and Canadian history.