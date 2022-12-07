The War of Lebanon

Not Available

This documentary chronicles the Lebanese civil war (1975-1990) in fifteen episodes. It includes interviews with Lebanese, Arab, Israeli, American and European commentators and politicians, military personnel, militia leaders and civilian victims. The content is based on historical and archived material. This 2-year project cost several hundred thousand dollars and entailed filming over 150 hours of interviews with the major players in the events that took place in Lebanon between 1976 – 1990. Moreover, the program presents in the 1st two episodes the historical background of the major events that influenced the course of the 15-year war.