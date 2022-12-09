Not Available

One hundred years after its outbreak, The War to End All Wars on American Heroes Channel lets viewers experience WWI solely through the eyes of those who lived it. The Great War of 1914-1918 was the greatest catastrophe in the history of mankind and the first truly global conflict. In just a few weeks, a Golden Age of culture and technological achievement gave way to a new and terrible kind of war – fought with machines the like of which had never been seen before. From over 1,000 dramatic and emotional stories of the war, left behind in diaries, letters, postcards and telegrams, this series tells the story of the greatest war mankind had ever seen.