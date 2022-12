Not Available

Shot in the format of a drama, it is the first documentary of its kind that explores a historical age in China more than 2,500 years ago. The documentary follows the heroic figures of the seven states Qi, Chu, Yan, Han, Zhao, Wei and Qin and retells the rise and fall of a nation through realistic depictions of the events from the demise of the Warring States Period until the unification under Qin rule.