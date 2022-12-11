Not Available

The Wars of the Roses was a 1963 theatrical adaptation of William Shakespeare's first historical tetralogy (1 Henry VI, 2 Henry VI, 3 Henry VI & Richard III), which deals with the conflict between the House of Lancaster & the House of York over the throne of England, a conflict known as the Wars of the Roses. The plays were adapted by John Barton, and directed by Barton himself & Peter Hall at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre. The plays were heavily politicized, with Barton and Hall allowing numerous contemporaneous events of the early 1960s to inform their adaptation. The production was a huge critical & commercial success, and is generally regarded as revitalizing the reputation of the Henry VI plays in the modern theatre. Many critics feel The Wars of the Roses set a standard for future productions of the tetralogy which has yet to be surpassed. The 1965 broadcast was so successful that they were shown again, as 11 episodes, each 50 minutes long, in 1966.