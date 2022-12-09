Not Available

The Watch

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Adventure

Director

Craig Viveiros

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

BBC Studios

Set in the fictional city of Ankh-Morpork, where crime has been legalized, The Watch is a uniquely anarchic drama. The series centers on a group of misfit cops as they rise up from decades of helplessness to save their corrupt city from catastrophe. The Watch is an inclusive genre-bending series inspired by the legendary ‘City Watch’ subset of Sir Terry Pratchett’s bestselling “Discworld” novels. Richard Dormer (Game of Thrones) leads the cast.

Cast

Richard DormerSam Vimes
Marama CorlettAngua
Jo Eaton-KentConstable Cheery
Lara RossiLady Sybil Ramkin
Sam AdewunmiCarcer Dun
Ingrid OliverDoctor Cruces

