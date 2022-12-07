The Watch (2015)

Not Available

"The mind, when left alone, is an interesting thing to watch..." Out on the fringe of society, on the edge of town, up in the mountains and far up the coast are four loners living in total isolation. In West Virginia, Billy, the watchman at an abandoned amusement park, feels the presence of Shawn, the little girl who is rumored to have died on the swings at Lake Shawnee Amusement Park. Dave, the caretaker on a Montana ranch, expects to encounter extraterrestrials, but instead hosts a different kind of uninvited guest that mess around with his food supplies and his peace of mind. Brooks, a 68-year-old lighthouse keeper out in the Atlantic, must stand her ground and survive a storm all by her lonesome in Race Rock. In Picher, Oklahoma, Cheeto patrols the empty streets of an abandoned toxic mining town.