The Water Margin is a 1998 Chinese television series adapted from Shi Nai'an's classical novel of the same title. It was produced by CCTV with Zhang Jizhong as producer. It was first broadcast in China in January 1998. The series also featured action choreography by Yuen Woo-ping. The theme song for the 30 episodes was sung by Liu Huan, while Peng Liyuan recorded the theme song for the last 13 episodes.