The Way We Cooked

Not Available

Dinner parties have never been so popular. Cookery books fly off the shelves as people look for the ideal recipe for entertaining at home. In this series, we'll be looking at how our attitudes towards food have changed over the past half century. And it's thanks, in no small measure, to a small group of people: the TV Chefs. From Fanny Craddock, to Graham Kerr; from Delia Smith to Jamie Oliver, it seems we're desperate to find a kitchen guru who will make us look like the perfect host and hostess. A series in which Miriam Margolyes examines the UK's fascination with celebrity chefs, and their culinary influence over the past 50 years.