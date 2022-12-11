The Way We Were

Not Available

Xiao Qing is an exchange student in the US. The daughter of a heroic prosecutor back home, she takes extreme pride in her father’s work. Her dad is an incorruptible arbiter of justice, and Xiao Qing lives her life with the same principles. Shu Che is Xiao Qing’s classmate. Unlike Xiao Qing's father, Shu Che’s dad is a little less pure. As a government official, Shu Che’s dad has taken part in quite a few shady deals. With these deals, he has opened many doors for his son. But Shu Che doesn’t want any part of that. When Xiao Qing and Shu Che meet, they fall in love. But when their fathers clash in a legal battle, the lovers’ relationship is forever changed. As they struggle between their duty and their love, the two realize that they can never again be the way they once were.