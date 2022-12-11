Not Available

The Way We Were

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Xiao Qing is an exchange student in the US. The daughter of a heroic prosecutor back home, she takes extreme pride in her father’s work. Her dad is an incorruptible arbiter of justice, and Xiao Qing lives her life with the same principles. Shu Che is Xiao Qing’s classmate. Unlike Xiao Qing's father, Shu Che’s dad is a little less pure. As a government official, Shu Che’s dad has taken part in quite a few shady deals. With these deals, he has opened many doors for his son. But Shu Che doesn’t want any part of that. When Xiao Qing and Shu Che meet, they fall in love. But when their fathers clash in a legal battle, the lovers’ relationship is forever changed. As they struggle between their duty and their love, the two realize that they can never again be the way they once were.

    Cast

    		Tiffany TangXiao Qing
    		Luo JinShu Che
    		于济玮Ning Ming
    		Wang TianchenCheng Ran
    		Ma ChengchengLuca
    		Gao LiwenMonica

    View Full Cast >

    Images