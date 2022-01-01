The Wayne Brady Show is a variety show hosted by comedian Wayne Brady that aired in two separate forms. On August 8, 2001 ABC, for whom Brady had been working as a panelist on Whose Line Is It Anyway?, launched the first Wayne Brady Show as a primetime variety series that failed to catch on and was cancelled in March 2002. Later that fall, plans to bring the show back as a daily syndicated daytime series came to fruition and The Wayne Brady Show premiered on local stations nationwide on September 3, 2002. Although the show was a hit at the start, the ratings began sliding during the first season and continued into its second, and on May 21, 2004 The Wayne Brady Show aired its final episode.
View Full Cast >