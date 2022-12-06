Not Available

The multi-talented star of Whose Line Is It Anyway? finally has his own show on ABC. Described as a throwback to the days of Carol Burnett and Flip Wilson, Wayne mixes sketch comedy, improvisation, and both serious and humorous musical numbers. Joined by Jonathan Mangum, a veteran of the improvisational show Kwik Witz, J.P. Manoux, who has guest starred on shows like The Drew Carey Show, and a revolving door of celebrity guest stars, this show is truly like nothing else on television. Whose Line Is It Anyway? debuted in early August in 1998; look where it is now. Unfortunately, The Wayne Brady Show never was as successful.