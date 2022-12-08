The Weakest Link (UK)

Not Available

The Weakest Link started in the UK and other countries like the USA, New Zealand and Australia liked it so much they bought it's format. The Weakest Link and the frightening Anne Robinson is now famous worldwide! The concept is simple. Contestants compete to win a prize money which is gathered over 7 rounds. The players must answer a chain of correct answers and say BANK to save the current amount they are on. If they have a chain of nine correct answers or reach their target of 5,000 then that round is over. At the end of each round every player is asked to vote off who they believe is the weakest link. The person who is the weakest link is asked to leave the show and not continue the game. At the end when only two remain, each must answer 5 questions and whoever has the most questions wins the total money banked over the eight rounds. The series is shown everyday on the BBC with the ordinary public but many times throughout the year a special edition is shown. These include famous celebrities where they try and raise money for a charity of their choice. These are usually aired on a Saturday evening whereas the normal episodes are shown weekdays early evenings.