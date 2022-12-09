Not Available

History buff and restoration expert Paul Shull goes on a quest to get his hands on some of the world's rarest and most remarkable pieces of military history in the new Smithsonian Channel original series, THE WEAPON HUNTER. The six episode series chronicles Shull's adventures as he finds, fixes, and fires the antique weapons that have been used throughout history. THE WEAPON HUNTER premieres Monday, October 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Shull enlists the aid of a loosely knit network of history-obsessed collectors. They've spent decades - and small fortunes - amassing surprising and extraordinary military collections that rival those found anywhere. Now, they're opening their doors to their secret world to allow Shull the chance to come face to face with history.