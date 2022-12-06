Not Available

Welcome to The Web (1950) guide at TV Tome. The Web was a rare Goodson-Todman Productions television series that was not a quiz or panel show. It was a dramatic anthology which was broadcast on CBS television from July 1950 through September 1954 and then on NBC television for four months in 1957. The live dramas, 30-minutes in length, were based on stories written by members of the Mystery Writers of America. Several accomplished actors and actresses performed for this series. - Suzanne Astorino