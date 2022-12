Not Available

Running for two seasons, The Wedge is an Australian sketch show created by Ian McFadyen and produced by Network Ten. The show stars Dailan Evans, from the ABC sketch show Eagle & Evans; Adam Zwar, best known for his roles in Wilfred, Rebel Wilson, 'Toula' on the comedy show Pizza; and Jason Gann, himself, two time winner of best actor at Tropfest for his roles in Wilfred.