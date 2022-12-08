Not Available

Can you imagine a world without women? Which gender is more capable of running society's day-to-day functions? What impact is today's shift in gender roles having on the world? Lifetime dives deep into the gender gap issue to answer these questions by bringing a daring social experiment to life by removing the women from one American town in the major program event, "The Week the Women Went". Originally scheduled to premiere on Lifetime on June 6, the unscripted series which explores modern gender roles and finds out what happens when all of the women leave town, leaving the remaining men to run their households, businesses and community on their own, will now air in August. Lifetime will announce a new airdate shortly. (Source: Lifetime TV)