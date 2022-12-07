Not Available

On June 22nd 1941 three German Army Groups launched a surprise attack on Soviet Russia. The most barbaric and brutal struggle in history was about to be played out to the death. History is always written by the victors, but this documentary focuses on the other side of the coin. This series shows the war in Russia from the German experience, a powerful study of that titanic conflict as seen through contemporary German newsreels and told in the words of the men who fought and died for Hitler. Each episode traces the fate of the three army troops which began the campaign and follows the course of this vicious campaign as the optimism of Barbarossa inexorably rolls on. THE WEHRMACHT IN RUSSIA looks back at June 22, 1941, when three massive German Army groups took a band of Soviet soldiers by surprise, kicking off a brutal, drawn-out battle to the death. This gripping historical documentary offers rarely-seen German newsreel footage and includes interviews with men who were on the frontlines.