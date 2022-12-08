Not Available

Three years in the making, The Weight of the Nation brings together the country's leading research institutions in a national initiative to help shed light on solutions to restore our individual and collective health. The centrepiece of The Weight of the Nation is the 4-part documentary series that features case studies and interviews with experts as well as individuals and families struggling with obesity. Each part focuses on a particular issue: "Consequences," examines the scope of the obesity epidemic and the serious health consequences of being overweight or obese; "Choices," reveals the science behind obesity and weight loss; "Children in Crisis," documents the impact the epidemic is having on the nation's children; and "Challenges," examines the major forces behind the obesity epidemic. parts 5 to 16 are a collection of 12 films ranging in length from 11 to 30minutes each part focuses on a particular issue.