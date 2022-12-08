Not Available

The Weight of the Nation

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Three years in the making, The Weight of the Nation brings together the country's leading research institutions in a national initiative to help shed light on solutions to restore our individual and collective health. The centrepiece of The Weight of the Nation is the 4-part documentary series that features case studies and interviews with experts as well as individuals and families struggling with obesity. Each part focuses on a particular issue: "Consequences," examines the scope of the obesity epidemic and the serious health consequences of being overweight or obese; "Choices," reveals the science behind obesity and weight loss; "Children in Crisis," documents the impact the epidemic is having on the nation's children; and "Challenges," examines the major forces behind the obesity epidemic. parts 5 to 16 are a collection of 12 films ranging in length from 11 to 30minutes each part focuses on a particular issue.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images