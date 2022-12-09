The Well Community Church

Not Available

The Well is a multi-site church, which means we are one church in multiple locations. Our mission is to help people connect to God and to each other in every neighborhood. That is what we have been about from the beginning – and that is still what we are about. The Church is not ours; it is His. And if He grows it, we need to build a Campus that is neither too small nor too big to handle who God is bringing. Multi-site allows us to launch a Campus if God opens that door. Philosophically, our view of ecclesiology from the Scriptures is that the concept of intimacy happens in smaller crowds, and financially, in terms of good stewardship, we have found multi-site is the best way to do this. We have a rotating teaching team that utilizes mobile teaching, which means Campuses either feature the live Teaching Pastor or video teaching on any given Sunday. We know one person can only reach so many people, so we have raised up Campus Pastors, one at each Campus, to shepherd the people using the gifts God has given. As growth happens quickly, we must learn how to walk together while anchoring and deepening our roots in the community we live in. We are absolutely committed to the gospel – the Word of God – and encouraging people to come to Christ and grow spiritually. And it is an un-ended story; the stories are still being written.