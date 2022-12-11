The Whirlwind Girl

Not Available

10 years ago in the town of An Yang, the origin of Yuan Wu Dao martial arts, world champion Qu Xiang Nan was accused of doping and his prestigious title was stripped. He became a disgrace to the town and tarnished their name in the arts of Yuan Wu Dao. The story of Tornado Girl is set in the present and revolves around his adopted daughter and student Qi Bai Cao in her journey of becoming a true Yuan Wu Dao martial artist, fighting her way to the top and reclaiming her Teacher's innocence. Along the way she encounters friends such as her stoic and selfless Yuan Wu Dao senior Ruo Bai, the warm and caring but mysteriously secluded medic Yu Chu Yuan, and the flirtatious, playful Fang Ting Hao with a hidden agenda. Together they learn, grow, compete, find love and fight for their dreams.